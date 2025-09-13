Man allegedly restrains victim at Coleman St hotel to get S$200K from him, charged with extortion

Man charged in court for extortion, had allegedly restrained victim with cable ties at Coleman St hotel

A man allegedly restrained another man with cable ties at a hotel along Coleman Street in order to extort S$200,000 from him.

The suspect was arrested and charged in court, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Saturday (13 Sept).

Victim’s friend transfers S$78K to him, makes police report

SPF was alerted to the incident by a female friend of the victim at about 3.55pm on Thursday (11 Sept).

She said her male friend had claimed that another friend of his was in need of money.

Thus, he asked her to transfer cryptocurrency to him via a QR code.

She transferred more than S$78,000 to him, but made a police report as she suspected that he was in trouble.

Police identify & arrest man within 8 hours

Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations after receiving the report.

They managed to identify a 46-year-old man.

He was subsequently arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 1 within eight hours of receiving the report.

Man allegedly ties up victim at Coleman St hotel to conduct extortion

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect allegedly restrained the male victim with cable ties at a hotel located along Coleman Street.

He then allegedly extorted more than S$200,000 from him.

The victim was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state after sustaining injuries.

The cryptocurrency which was extorted was recovered.

Man charged with extortion on 13 Sept

The suspect was charged in court on Saturday (13 Sept), SPF said.

He faces a count of extortion under Section 384 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he could be jailed for between two and seven years, as well as caned.

SPF said it will not tolerate such “brazen acts of crime”, adding that it would “spare no effort” to apprehend the offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

