National Day Rally: New S’pore College of Islamic Studies campus to built in Rochor

S’pore College of Islamic Studies to be next to SUSS, will share facilities

The upcoming Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS) will have its own campus located in Rochor.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (17 Aug) during his National Day Rally speech in Malay.

S’pore College of Islamic Studies to be located at former Rochor Centre

Speaking at the Institute of Technical Education College headquarters in Ang Mo Kio, Mr Wong said SCIS will be located next to the upcoming Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) campus.

The area, bounded by Rochor Road, Ophir Road and Victoria Street, would have been roughly where the now-demolished Rochor Centre used to be.

Both institutions will have their own buildings, “which will reflect their own unique identity and purpose”, he added.

S’pore College Islamic Studies students can take SUSS courses

Despite being in separate buildings, there will be some crossover between both institutions.

For example, both institutions will share facilities, Mr Wong said.

SCIS students will also be able to take SUSS’s social science courses as part of their studies.

“This way, students from both institutions can better interact with one another, enriching their campus lives,” he added.

SCIS announced at 2024 National Day Rally

The SCIS was announced by Mr Wong at last year’s rally, when he said it would “nurture our future Singapore Islamic leaders”.

In November 2024, he elaborated that the college would advance Islamic scholarship contextualised in a multiracial and multireligious society like Singapore.

With two full-time degree pathways — Islamic Studies and Social Sciences — graduates can become religious teachers or join the social sector.

SCIS programmes will be delivered in partnership with local institutions such as SUSS, and international institutions including:

Dar Al-Ifta (Egypt)

University of Jordan

Al-Qarawiyyin (Morocco)

Singapore Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir will chair the Steering Committee to lead the development of the college, with an advisory panel that includes leaders of the abovementioned institutions.

SCIS is targeted to begin operations in 2028, MUIS said.

