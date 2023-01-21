ComfortDelGro Taxi Driver Texts Passenger & Asks How She’s Doing Every Few Months, Company Investigating

ComfortDelGro Taxi Driver Texts Passenger Using Number In Her Booking Profile

Receiving messages from someone checking up on us every once in a while is probably something many of us wish we had.

But the feeling may not be the same if that ‘someone’ is a complete stranger. That was TikTok user Yatty’s experience since 2021 when a ComfortDelGro taxi driver began sending her random texts.

@oo_ya_ getting all the male validation i ever need from a taxi driver ♬ original sound – yatty – yatty

She shared her experience on TikTok, joking that it has been the most consistent gesture she has encountered.

Driver got number through old ComfortDelGro booking app

In a TikTok video on 19 Jan, Yatty shared a screenshot of her conversation with the taxi driver, who she claims is a man seemingly in his 50s .

The timestamps of the messages appeared to be a few months apart, in March and August 2022, and more recently likely sometime in January this year.

Each time, the driver would address Yatty and ask how she is or “how have you been”.

Each time too, Yatty wouldn’t reply his messages.

She explained in her video that the driver had likely gotten her number through the old ComfortDelGro app. She had booked a ride with him via the app on 17 Jul 2021.

Little did she expect that what began as him sending a copy of the trip’s receipt to her would turn into consistent text messages over nearly two years.

Company investigating the matter

Speaking to MS News, Yatty said that she never lodged a complaint against the driver as she didn’t want to jeopardise his career.

Since his messages were harmless and he didn’t spam her, she merely ignored them.

Likewise in her video, Yatty even joked that the driver is the “most consistent guy in her (my) life”.

Nevertheless, she did admit that it was “creepy” how drivers could obtain and misuse customers’ phone numbers. She thus resolved to block his number.

In response to MS News’ queries, Ms Tammy Tan, Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of ComfortDelGro, stated that they are “investigating the matter”.

Featured image adapted from @oo_ya_ on TikTok and ComfortDelGro Taxi on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.