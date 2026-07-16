Authorities investigate small community in Phuket that allowed only Israelis & banned locals from entering

Authorities in Thailand investigate community businesses in Phuket exclusive to Israelis

On 11 July, authorities in Thailand investigated businesses in a district in Phuket that were tailored exclusively to Israeli travelers.

This came after reports that the businesses barred locals from entry.

According to the Phuket Times Facebook page, the small area in Patong housed a wide variety of businesses including a kosher restaurant, laundry services, accommodation, and even rental vehicles.

Guarded community barred locals from entering

An earlier report from Khaosod revealed that the facilities were established with the sole purpose of receiving tourists from Israel.

While Thai laws generally do not allow a foreign majority ownership of businesses within the country, exceptions can be made. It is unclear from the reports who owns these businesses.

A Google Street View of the area shows multiple signs, all in Hebrew, posted in the area. There is only the legal minimum Thai present on official signs.

Additionally, any posters placed on the shopfronts are also entirely in Hebrew.

The Khaosod report also alleged that there are multiple security checks for entering the premises, even for delivery riders looking to pick up or deliver orders.

Not the only foreign-targeted businesses under scrutiny

This was not the first time the Jewish community in Phuket have had a visit from the police.

In March, concerned locals contacted police after observing a large gathering numbering thousands.

The crowd had reportedly gathered to celebrate a religious event.

At the time, the celebrations raised eyebrows among locals due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

However, Israel is far from the only nation being scrutinised in Thailand for targeted businesses.

According to a report in June, the Commerce Ministry investigated Chinese-linked businesses due to concerns about foreign ownership.

Although the ministry stressed that foreign digital platforms are not unwelcome in the country, they must be transparent and ultimately beneficial for the Thai economy.

Also read: M’sian man knocks items off grocery store shelves after accusing foreign worker of operating business illegally



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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.