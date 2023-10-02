White SUV Knocks Down Row Of Cones On PIE Like They’re Bowling Pins

White SUV Runs Multiple Cones Over At PIE On 30 Sep

Lines of cones on Singapore’s highways, like the PIE, are not uncommon. After all, road works and maintenance are a frequent occurrence.

However, the driver of a white SUV appeared to let their intrusive thoughts win one late night.

The car skirted to the side and ran the row of cones over like bowling pins.

The ‘perfect’ streak nearly ended when they narrowly missed crashing into the attenuator truck positioned with the cones.

SUV knocks down row of cones on the PIE

According to SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook video, the incident occurred on 30 Sep at 2.35am on the PIE to BKE.

The camcar’s dashcam showed a white SUV in the same lane just ahead. At the split in the highway towards the BKE, a line of cones, signs, and an impact attenuator truck can be spotted on the rightmost lane.

Instead of turning early onto the middle lane as the camcar does, the SUV skirts to the right as if to continue on the PIE.

Subsequently, it follows the exact alignment of the row of cones, knocking them all over and sending them flying aside.

It is unknown if the driver’s intrusive thoughts won or if they merely had trouble keeping to one lane.

The car continued at the exact angle required to run all of them over near-perfectly. Unfortunately, they missed one cone, ruining their possible strike.

They also almost ruin their car, nearly ramming straight into the impact attenuator attached to a truck.

The driver then passes by another row of cones, a second truck, and several workers without attempting more conical carnage.

Likened by commenters to Mario Kart

Netizens found much humour in the driver’s vehicular coneslaughter.

One likened it to playing Mario Kart, where cones are rammable obstacles, on the PIE.

Another said the driver relived their childhood dreams of knocking down the cones in real life.

Not everyone saw the funny side, though. A commenter criticised the act as rash, saying it endangered workers who had to replace the cones on the busy highway.

Additionally, it put other drivers at risk of crashing since they could not see the cones.

The netizen’s harsh opinions were not unfounded. Earlier this year, a lorry ran over a highway construction worker at night, sending him to the hospital.

With the workers already doing so much for us, the least we can do is avoid putting them in more danger.

