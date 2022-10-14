Couple Takes Nude Photos At Great World City, VivoCity & MBS Boardwalk, Fined S$23,000

Couple Takes Nude Photos At Various Locations Around Singapore & Post Them Online

While snapping pictures with famous landmarks in the background is completely normal, a couple in Singapore decided to up the ante by posing in the nude.

In an attempt to generate content and gain popularity, the couple also shared the lewd pictures online — they even locked the photos behind a subscription-based Telegram chat, which required subscribers to pay to gain access.

On Thursday (13 Oct), the couple were fined a total of S$23,000 for their nude photo-taking adventures at places including Great World City, VivoCity, Marina Bay Sands and an undisclosed Korean BBQ restaurant.

Couple takes nude photos in public on 18 occasions

According to TODAY, the couple adopted a swingers lifestyle between 2019 and 2020, often uploading pictures and videos of their experiences online.

After finding a level of notoriety by uploading a video of their sexual experience with a third party, Jeffrey Chue Tze Jeong started uploading material of his partner, Nguyen Thi Anh Thy, in sexually compromising positions.

Using a Huawei phone, Chue reportedly took images of Nguyen exposing herself in public on 18 occasions.

Even though he first uploaded these images on a private Twitter account, it was made public at one point before May 2020.

This same account advertised a private Telegram chat, where subscribers can pay S$24.99 a month or S$69.99 for three months to access more content of Nguyen exposing herself.

Through this avenue, Chue pocketed approximately S$12,582.44.

Couple hid phone containing obscene pictures from Police

In May 2020, the Singapore Police Force arrested the pair after receiving reports of a video showing a woman exposing herself publicly at Great World City.

Raiding their home, the police questioned them about the Huawei phone.

Chue then claimed that he had lost the phone after filming at Great World City. He also maintained that the person who picked the phone up had leaked the video online.

However, the court discovered that his claims were a lie. The couple was worried that the phone would expose their identities and violate their privacy.

They also chose not to delete the material as it held “sentimental value” for both of them.

Defence states that ‘swinger life’ is over for them

Two years have passed since the incident and Chue’s lawyer said his client is remorseful.

He added that swinging was a “hobby-cum-passion” for his client and that he’s in fact “a loving husband, devoted father, and family man”, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

After tying the knot, Chue and Nguyen are now expecting a child.

Nguyen’s lawyer also mentions that the “stage of their relationship is over for them.”

Chue and Ngyuen were eventually fined S$14,000 and S$9,000 respectively for their offences.

Anyone found guilty of appearing nude in a public place faces up to three months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

For transmitting obscene images by electronic means, offenders face up to three months’ jail, a fine, or both.

For obstructing the course of justice, the pair could have been jailed for up to six months and fined $S5,000.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter & Prolific Skins.