Florida couple abandons teen son on side of highway with guns & cash, flees with younger child

Florida couple gives teen guns and leaves him on highway

In a bizarre incident, a Florida couple dropped their teen son off on the side of a highway with nothing but cash and two bags of guns.

On 1 Oct, at around 6pm, the police received a call about a person walking alone along Interstate 75 (I-75), WSAZ reported on 9 Oct.

When found by police officers, the 16-year-old boy claimed that he returned home from school that day and was told by the couple, presumably his parents, that they were taking a trip.

Couple tells teen to take care of the house

After walking the dog, the teen found his parents frantically packing and loading their belongings into their car.

The couple, in a panic, then rushed their older son and his eight-year-old sibling into their car and drove off.

They claimed they were heading to either Idaho, a state more than 4,200 kilometres away, or Guam, an island in the Pacific Ocean.

When the car reached the I-75 shortly into the drive, the teen told his parents that he did not want to go on this sudden trip.

The couple subsequently pulled over on the side of the highway, handed him two bags containing two loaded guns and cash, and kicked him out of the car.

They told their son to “take care of the house” before driving off and leaving him on the highway.

With his phone out of battery, the teen walked along the I-75 until a police officer found him.

The police tried contacting his parents but received no response.

Man called 16-year-old son the ‘chosen one’

When the responding officer drove the teen back home, they found the front door and garage left ajar.

The house was in disarray, with guns lying out in the open.

Police traced the parents and an eight-year-old to a parking lot in another city.

They arrested the 36-year-old Bradley Leon Guerrero Santos and 35-year-old Roseanella Mendola Borja.

Both have been charged with child neglect without great bodily harm, while Santos also received an additional charge for permitting a minor to possess a firearm.

Santos is allegedly very religious, calling the 16-year-old boy the “chosen one” and often testing his mental fortitude with difficult tasks.

In 2011, he had also punched a bouncer and swung at him with a baseball bat outside a club in Guam.

