M’sian couple forces 7-year-old boy to drink water from toilet bowl, gets S$5K fine for child abuse

Couple in JB forces boy to drink water from toilet bowl

A couple from Johor, Malaysia was arrested for locking up a seven-year-old child inside a bathroom at a house in Taman Pulai Jaya.

The accused, 39-year-old R. Thayalan and 41-year-old K. Mageswari — who is Thayalan’s girlfriend — also starved the boy, giving him only a little bit of bread or rice each day.

According to a harrowing statement from the victim, the woman had even forced him to drink water from a toilet bowl.

The boy is the biological son of Thayalan and was living with the couple at the time of the abuse.

Rescuers foung the boy malnourished, weak, and afraid. He was fearful that one of his guardians might come after him, reports Malaysian news outlet The Star.

They were brought before the Sessions Court on Tuesday (4 Feb).

Both pleaded guity to their offense committed between July and October 2023.

The duo was jointly charged under Section 33(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for child neglect. The charge sheets stated Thayalan and Mageswari neglected their son by failing to provide adequate supervision and proper care.

Prosecution requests heavy penalty

DPP Nor Maisarah Hassan requested the court to impose a heavy punishment on the pair due to the severity of their mistreatment.

“When rescued, the victim was thin and weak. He was rushed to Hospital Sultanah Aminah where medical officers confirmed that he suffered from malnutrition,” she said.

An image of the boy circulated by local press showed his emaciation — with his clavicle and upper ribs clearly visible.

DPP Maisarah also read an impact statement from the victim, who is now being cared for by his mother in Selangor.

“I used to live with my father and his girlfriend, who I called Kakak (sister). Kakak forced me to drink toilet water and only gave me a piece of bread and a little rice every day,” the statement read.

“Now, I am scared to go to school or anywhere because I am afraid Kakak will come looking for me again.”

Meanwhile, the defence asked for a lower fine, explaining that Thayalan is a van driver with an income of between 1,500 ringgit (S$456) and 1,800 ringgit (S$549). He is a part-time car washer who earned an hourly wage, while Mageswari is unemployed.

Both fined & ordered to do community service

Thayalan faced a fine of 8,000 ringgit (S$2,434) and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

On the other hand, Mageswari was fined 9,000 ringgit (S$2,740) and given 240 hours of community service.

