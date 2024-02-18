9-storey-high couplet unfurled down Lengkok Bahru HDB block certified as S’pore’s longest

CNY couplet on Block 55 Lengkok Bahru is 21m long

A Chinese New Year (CNY) couplet has been unfurled down the side of an HDB block in Lengkok Bahru.

As it spans a total of nine storeys, the eye-catching decoration has set a record for being Singapore’s longest couplet.

Its words allude to good fortune and peace for the country in the Year of the Dragon.

Couplet unveiled at Lengkok Bahru block on 17 Feb

The record-breaking couplet was unveiled on Saturday (17 Feb), reported Lianhe Zaobao.

On that day, a CNY celebration lunch was held for more than 1,000 residents of Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC, attended by the MPs of the constituencies.

This was ostensibly deemed as an auspicious occasion for them to uncover the couplet.

Couplet stretches from 6th to 14th floor

As for the couplet itself, each of the two halves is 21m long and hangs down the side of Block 55 Lengkok Bahru.

Specifically, it stretches down from the 14th to the 6th floor, covering a total of nine floors.

After appraising it, the Singapore Book of Records confirmed that it had broken the record for the longest couplet in Singapore.

A certificate was thus issued to the grassroots organisation.

The previous record was set in 2015 by a 17m-long couplet in Toa Payoh Industrial Park.

Couplet heralds luck in the Dragon Year

On closer inspection, the couplet reads, in unsimplified Chinese characters from right to left:

祥龙献瑞开昌运 春风报喜展鸿图, 国泰民安逢盛世 风调雨顺颂华年

This can be roughly translated as:

The auspicious dragon brings luck, the spring breeze heralds prosperity and reveals great plans, the country is peaceful and citizens are prosperous, moderate weather celebrates good years.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.