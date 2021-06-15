14 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that as of 12pm on Tuesday (15 Jun), there are 14 new Covid-19 cases.

All 14 of the cases are in the community, while 5 are unlinked.

There are also no imported cases or any in workers’ dorms today.

14 Covid-19 cases on 15 Jun are in the community

Of today’s 14 cases, 9 of them are linked to previous cases.

5 of them were already on quarantine, and the other 4 detected through surveillance.

The remaining 5 cases are unlinked.

MOH will provide additional details on today’s cases later at night.

10 new cases found in Bukit Merah View cluster

MOH’s daily update on Monday (14 Jun) include 10 new cases in the Bukit Merah View cluster, which has now grown to 16 cases.

4 of them work at the location, while the other 6 cases are linked to existing ones.

There were a total of 18 community cases yesterday.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.