Singapore Confirms 15 New Covid-19 Cases On 22 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (22 Jan).

Of these, 14 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There is only 1 case in the community, marking the lowest community infection count in a week. The last time we had only 1 community case was on 15 Jan.

Today’s numbers bring our total so far to 59,250.

Authorities encouraging public to get Covid-19 vaccine jab

As Covid-19 vaccinations for our frontline workers are picking up pace, the taskforce took the opportunity to address the wider public.

Aware that there’s some hesitation to get vaccinated, Education Minister Lawrence Wong advised people against skipping their jabs.

Source

He shared possible benefits like lower risk of transmission and relaxation of safety rules, should the vaccine prove effective.

Eventually, it may even help us move beyond Phase 3.

Hope community cases fall back to zero

Though we’ve seen community cases rising recently, there’s some relief in the fact that they’re still in the single digit range.

Hopefully they’ll stay that way and fall back down to zero soon.

Here’s to hoping that we’ll see a similar decrease in daily case numbers too, as a more encouraging sign that we’re on our way to pre-pandemic normalcy.

