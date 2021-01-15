Singapore Confirms 30 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (15 Jan).

29 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There’s also 1 case within the local community.

Gradual transition to new normal

Even as we’re well into Phase 3 and socialising with 7 friends, changes are kicking in at a gradual pace, including the switch to TraceTogether.

While several venues have adopted it fully, the authorities have cautioned others against making the same move.

This comes after feedback from members of the public regarding their struggle to check in to some places.

Until the entire nation is ready for TraceTogether-only check-ins, the old SafeEntry method will remain.

Be that as it may, Singapore residents are still encouraged to make the switch when they can, to facilitate contact tracing efforts.

Hope Covid-19 case numbers remain low

The road to where we are now has been a long one, with the pandemic not appearing to fully end anytime soon.

As we embrace a ‘new normal’, we can only hope to get a taste of pre-pandemic conditions once again.

Here’s to hoping that daily case numbers will fall significantly, so we can take another step forward to freedom from Covid-19.

