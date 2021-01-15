TraceTogether-Only Check-Ins Not Mandatory Until Further Notice

Essential for contact tracing during the Covid-19 pandemic, TraceTogether has become an essential part of our lives over the past months.

While the government is planning to roll out TraceTogether-only check-ins early this year, they’re now advising businesses that have already begun doing so to hold off and revert back to other forms of SafeEntry for the time being.

Source

Businesses set up TraceTogether-only posters early

According to The Straits Times (ST), some retailers in Orchard Jewel Changi Airport, and Bukit Timah claimed that their managements have instructed them to put up posters saying “TraceTogether Required”.

However, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) clarified on Friday (15 Jan) that all public venues are not required to implement such measures for now.

Exceptions to this are events and businesses that are piloting this transition, such as movie theatres, as well as performance and nightlife venues.

SNDGO added that original forms of SafeEntry will only be phased out happen after all residents have had a chance to collect tokens in their constituencies.

Source

They said government agencies have been emailing businesses to remove posters and signs about mandatory TraceTogether check-ins.

Hopefully, this will help to avoid any confusion among businesses and patrons.

Time will be given for businesses to prepare

According to SafeEntry’s website, venues will be notified beforehand when TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented.

This will allow businesses to better prepare for the transition.

Source

For now, they are reportedly to continue with existing check-in modes such as QR code scanning, SingPass Mobile, or the scanning of ID cards.

No need to jump the gun

While TraceTogether-only check-ins were originally supposed to roll out by the end of 2020, it seems businesses and patrons would have to wait till everyone has had a chance to receive a token.

Hopefully, SNDGO’s clarification will ensure that businesses will not lose customers over this misunderstanding.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from OPEN GOV.