Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Feb 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 10 new Covid-19 cases today (25 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,900.

Of the new cases, there are:

2 community cases

0 in the dorm

8 imported cases

All imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

1 community & 6 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 7 new Covid-19 cases on 22 Feb, comprising 6 imported and 1 in the community.

Here’s a breakdown of the imported cases, according to MOH last night:

2 Work Pass holders from India and Japan

1 Work Permit holder from Indonesia who’s employed as a helper

1 Student’s Pass holder from India

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 1 is from Sri Lanka who travelled to visit a family member who works here Another is a sea crew from Malaysia, who arrived on a vessel and was tested onboard without disembarking



They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Sole community case is helper of 2 previously confirmed patients

As for the sole community case, MOH found that the patient is linked to a previous case.

She is a 35-year-old Indonesian national, who works as the helper of 2 patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 — a Singapore Airlines cabin crew and her husband.

As the helper is a close contact of the couple, she had been under quarantine from 9 Feb. She started having a cough on 20 Feb, but MOH wasn’t informed.

She tested positive 2 days later on 22 Feb, and was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Preliminary tests show she’s positive for the B117 strain, and she is expected to undergo further confirmatory tests.

Report symptoms promptly & seek medical attention

There seems to be a rather concerning trend of Covid-19 patients who fail to report their symptoms when they’d started developing.

Whether one is under quarantine, we shouldn’t be lax. It is our collective responsibility to report our symptoms and get tested ASAP to prevent further transmission risks.

As for those of us in the community, mask up, and try to keep a safe distance from others when you’re out.

