Singapore Confirms 7 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (24 Feb).

6 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There’s also 1 local case today, which is in the community.

Vaccine certification talks underway to ease travels

As more countries around the world commence vaccinations, talks are underway to discuss the possibility of leisure travels resuming.

Particularly, various countries’ leaders are discussing universal vaccine certification that may ease travel restrictions for certain groups.

PM Lee revealed the news via an online conference yesterday (23 Feb).

Source

Among the countries Singapore has reportedly discussed this with is Malaysia.

If the talks are successful, it could mean an exemption from quarantine for travellers with vaccine certification.

But for now, the details are still up in the air, so we’d suggest staying tuned for updates.

Hope vaccine will be effective as extra guard against virus

Now that Singapore is expanding the vaccine rollout to more eligible individuals, let’s hope that we’ll have the defence we need against Covid-19.

Once your turn comes, do consider taking up the opportunity, as it’s a precious one many would appreciate.

Whatever your choice may be, continue to be vigilant, as our fight against the virus persists.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.