30 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Tuesday (25 May) that there are 30 new Covid-19 cases.

21 cases are locally-transmitted, with 6 unlinked. 18 cases are in the community.

The other 9 cases are imported.

There are 3 cases in workers’ dormitories today.

MOH’s preliminary case update on 25 May says that there are a total of 30 Covid-19 cases found today.

The community cases number at 18. Among the local cases, 6 are unlinked, MOH said.

15 cases are linked to previous ones, and 8 were placed on quarantine while 7 were detected through surveillance.

Meanwhile, 3 workers’ dorm cases were found.

The 9 imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay.

JEM & Westgate cluster linked to cleaner

MOH said in its 24 May update that Case 62933, a cleaner, might be the source of infection at the JEM/Westgate cluster, which now records 50 cases.

After genome sequencing, it found that some visitors to JEM and Westgate have similar sequences to Case 62933.

Case 62933 works at Park Avenue Rochester, an SHN dedicated facility.

JEM and Westgate have been closed since 23 May for deep cleaning as well as to break possible transmission chains.

Additionally, those who visited JEM and Westgate from 10 to 22 May are eligible for free swab tests.

Featured image by MS News.