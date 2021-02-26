Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (26 Feb).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the first time since 21 Feb, there are no local cases.

Today’s number brings the total tally so far to 59,913.

Man tests positive after 2 vaccine doses

As the authorities are expanding the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, they’re also monitoring the vaccine’s effectiveness in protecting people from infection.

While there are no conclusive observations yet, they emphasise that it’ll take a while before the full effects kick in.

This is likely why a community case on Thursday (25 Feb) tested positive for Covid-19, even after he was vaccinated.

MOH revealed that the PSA Corp staff had received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on 14 Feb. He tested positive for the virus on 21 Feb, in a routine test.

Explaining the phenomenon, MOH said that he could have been infected before the vaccine became fully effective, which may take a few weeks.

Singapore still in Phase 3 till vaccines prove effective

Be that as it may, the vaccine remains a key factor that may help Singapore progress past Phase 3.

Until they prove truly effective in preventing transmissions, we’ll continue to stay in Phase 3 of safe reopening.

In the meantime, we should keep up our ongoing efforts to fight the virus, and hope for better days to come.

