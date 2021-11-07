4 Cases Of Inflammatory Syndrome In Singapore Linked To Covid-19

Children below the age of 12 are currently ineligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Regardless, a majority of them only experience mild or no symptoms as compared to seniors.

However, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are 4 cases of a paediatric inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19.

The cases involve children between 2 months and 8 years old, among whom 1 is currently still in the children’s intensive care unit (CICU).

Meanwhile, 12 more cases have passed away from Covid-19.

4 children have paediatric inflammatory syndrome linked to Covid-19

MOH said on Saturday (6 Nov) that there are 4 children diagnosed with paediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome-Covid (MIS-C) so far.

They are among over 8,000 Covid-19 cases involving children in Singapore so far — making it a rare disease.

The 4 cases include:

3-year-old boy admitted to NUH CICU on 16 Oct

8-year-old boy admitted to KK Hospital CICU on 27 Oct

4-year-old boy admitted to KKH CICU on 1 Nov

2-month-old girl admitted to KKH General Ward on 3 Nov

All of them were previously diagnosed with Covid-19, but MIS-C manifested later.

MOH said that the 4-year-old boy is still in the CICU and the KKH paediatric teams are actively managing his care.

In May 2020, a review of 26 countries found that about 14 in 10,000 children had MIS-C.

Covid-19-linked inflammatory illness similar to Kawasaki disease

Although the 4 cases may worry many parents, cases of MIS-C are rare and comparable to Kawasaki disease, according to MOH.

Kawasaki disease affects about 150-200 children a year in Singapore.

Symptoms of MIS-C can include:

persistent fever above 38.5°C for 3 days or more with difficulty breathing

headache

neck swelling

rash

swollen hands and feet

conjunctivitis

diarrhoea

abdominal pain

12 cases pass away from Covid-19 on 6 Nov

As of 6 Nov, 12 more cases aged between 60-98 have passed away from Covid-19. The death toll is now at 480.

MOH said all of them had various unspecified underlying medical conditions.

1,666 cases remain warded in hospital.

Among them:

299 cases require oxygen supplementation

65 are in the ICU and under close monitoring

74 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU

72.8% of ICU beds are currently being used.

98.7% cases have mild or no symptoms

Over the last 28 days, 98.7% of local infections had mild or no symptoms.

However,

0.8% required oxygen supplementation in the general ward

0.2% were unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU

0.1% were critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The majority of critical cases continue to involve seniors above the age of 60.

Clusters with new cases

MOH is currently monitoring the following large clusters with active new cases:

Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Tampines) – 5 new cases

Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village – 1 new case

Institute of Mental Health – 8 new cases

ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home (10 Buangkok View Block 9) – 1 new case

NTUC Health Nursing Home (Geylang East) – 3 new cases

They mainly involve transmissions among residents, patients, and staff.

Mask up and keep to safe distancing measures

Although parents may worry about their child getting MIS-C, the disease is considered rare.

Not all children have to go into the ICU as well.

We wish all 4 cases a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, it’s advised to continue masking up, wash your hands, and keep to safe distancing measures so that you can reduce the risk of getting Covid-19.

