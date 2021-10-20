Enforcement Action To Be Taken Against Individuals Who Fail To Abide By Vaccination-Differentiated Measures

Earlier this month, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced the Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS).

Since 13 Oct, unvaccinated diners could no longer dine in at hawker centres or kopitiams, or visit shopping centres.

To ensure the public eases into the new measures, authorities have taken an advisory approach from 13-19 Oct.

However, from today (20 Oct), they will start taking enforcement action against anyone who breaches the VDS.

NEA catches 92 individuals breaching SMMs

The National Environment Agency (NEA) took to Facebook on Tuesday (19 Oct) to remind the public about the implementation of VDS at hawker centres from 20 Oct.

Previously, NEA only took an advisory approach towards individuals who breach the VDS.

Even so, they shared in a press release on Tuesday (19 Oct) that they had caught over 800 diners breaching the VDS during this period.

While they had not meted out any punishments upon these diners, they will now start doing so since the advisory period is over.

Over the past week, specifically between 15 to 17 Oct, NEA had taken action against 92 individuals who breached existing Safe Management Measures (SMMs) instead.

They mainly caught these individuals for the following breaches:

Gathering in groups of more than 2

Not maintaining a safe distance of at least 1 metre

Not wearing masks

Evidently, they had not taken enforcement actions against these individuals for breaching the VDS yet.

Public reminded to abide by measures

With Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs) and Enforcement Officers (SDEOs) walking around, they’ll likely keep a closer eye on VDS breaches moving forward.

NEA thus reminds the public to adhere to the measures and hopes everyone will comply with the officers to make it easier for all parties.

Police assistance will only be requested if individuals refuse to cooperate with the SDEOs.

The authorities will take a serious view of anyone found verbally or physically abusing public officers. Where warranted, those found guilty may face charges.

More information can be found on NEA’s website.

Remember to follow Vaccinated-Differentiated Measures

With authorities stepping up, hopefully, there will be fewer people breaking the rules.

Despite the inconvenience, we hope members of the public will understand the rationale for these restrictions.

For those going out to eat at hawker centres, do remember to follow the new measures to avoid getting yourselves into any trouble.

Let us do our part to help Singapore fight against Covid-19.

