120 New Covid-19 Cases On 25 Aug

On Wednesday (25 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reports 118 new Covid-19 community cases.

Among them are:

118 locally transmitted cases

2 imported cases

Of the 118 local infections, 26 are linked to North Coast Lodge cluster, of whom 25 have been placed on quarantine earlier.

Of the remaining 92 cases, 29 local cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, there are also 2 imported cases detected upon arrival and have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

3 new clusters on 24 Aug

Yesterday (24 Aug), Singapore saw a drastic rise in the number of cases, largely due to the North Coast Lodge cluster.

Amongst these cases, 3 new clusters were detected yesterday:

Bugis Junction – 20 cases

Selarang Halfway House – 8 cases

Case 68238 – 4 cases

The number of clusters here in Singapore remains steady at 70.

Source

MOH is currently investigating the 20 cases of infection amongst staff in the new Bugis Junction cluster.

Those who work at the affected shops will undergo testing and close contacts of confirmed cases will be quarantined.

Free Covid-19 testing has also been extended to members of the public who have visited the stores or facilities at Bugis Junction between 17 and 24 Aug.

More details can be found here.

78% of population completed full vaccine regimen

According to MOH, as of 23 Aug, 82% of our population has received at least 1 dose of the vaccine.

78% of our population has completed the full regimen of 2 Covid-19 doses.

Source

Here’s a breakdown of the age groups that have received both doses:

70 and above: 87%

60-69: 92%

45-59: 93%

40-44: 92%

12-39: 90%

The continued rise in vaccination rates is encouraging, with most age groups hitting at least 90%.

339 cases currently in hospital

MOH has also reported 339 cases that are currently warded in hospital.

Of these, 20 are cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation. 7 cases are also in critical condition in ICU.

Amongst these very ill cases, 23 are seniors aged above 60. 19 of them are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

With this data, MOH stressed that there is continued evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious diseases when infected, with the exception of preexisting medical conditions.

Over the past 28 days, 8.7% of unvaccinated individuals became seriously ill or died.

Source

The percentage for vaccinated individuals currently stands at 1.6%.

A constant reminder of the importance of vaccines

It might be inevitable to worry as we watch the number of community cases rising. However, it’s wise to note that authorities have predicted this as we open up.

Focusing on the cases of severe illnesses, Singapore has not experienced any sharp increases.

But the number of Covid-19 related deaths we have seen – now 50 – are a constant reminder of the importance of vaccines in preventing severe illness and death.

So if your loved ones have yet to get vaccinated, do urge them to do so.

