116 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reports 116 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (24 Aug).

Among them are:

111 locally transmitted cases

5 imported cases

24 cases were detected when they were already on quarantine. Another 30 cases were detected through surveillance. 24 cases are linked to the North Coast Lodge cluster.

4 cases are of a senior above 70 years old who is vulnerable as they have not been fully vaccinated.

Of the local infections, 33 cases are currently unlinked. Meanwhile, 4 imported cases were detected upon arrival.

The other case developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

82% of population has received at least 1 vaccine dose

MOH said as of 22 Aug, 78% of the population has received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

This makes up 4,238,764 people.

Here’s a breakdown of the age groups that have received both doses:

70 and above: 82%

60-69: 89%

45-59: 89%

40-49: 88%

12-39: 84%

Encouragingly, over 80% of vulnerable groups have received both doses after a concerted effort, including home vaccinations.

336 cases in hospital

MOH also reported 336 cases that are currently in hospital.

Among them are 29 cases that are seriously ill or in critical condition:

21 cases require oxygen supplementation

9 cases in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU)

22 of these cases are seniors above 60 years, and 18 of them are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Singapore records 50th Covid-19 death

Case 67375, an 86 year-old Singaporean woman, passed away from Covid-19 complications on 23 Aug.

This makes Singapore’s 50th Covid-19 related death.

She tested positive on 2 Aug at Changi General Hospital (CGH) as she was a close contact of a patient who was a confirmed case.

She was admitted to CGH on 23 Jul for an unrelated condition and had a history of cancer and hypertension.

The woman tested negative both upon admission and later on 29 Jul.

59 cases on 23 Aug linked to North Coast Lodge

There were 94 local Covid-19 cases reported on 23 Aug.

59 cases are linked to North Coast Lodge after testing operations revealed 3 positive dorm cases.

The confirmed cases, numbering 62 in total, are all fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) gave an update on 24 Aug to The Straits Times (ST).

Wastewater surveillance revealed the 1st 3 cases.

2 clusters closed, no new ones detected

As for other clusters, MOH said that 2 clusters have closed.

Meanwhile, there were no new ones, which will be some relief.

There are currently 70 active clusters ranging between 3 and 1,155 infections.

The number of active clusters has steadily climbed down from a high of 131 on 9 Aug. Source

Severe illnesses haven’t risen sharply

While there was an increase in cases yesterday, they were largely centred around a single cluster in the North Coast Lodge.

Testing is underway for some 3,200 dorm residents and close contacts of positive cases.

However, we’re focused on cases of severe illnesses and they haven’t risen sharply. As we cross 50 deaths, we’re also continuing to espouse the importance of vaccines in preventing severe illness and death.

So that’s something we have to note as we look at daily cases.

