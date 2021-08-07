Demand For Home Vaccination In Singapore Sees 8-Week Long Waitlist

Vaccination take-up rates have been improving among the elderly in Singapore. However, many may still have difficulties getting to vaccination centres.

In response to this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has rolled out home vaccination services where teams of doctors and nurses visit the elderly at their homes to administer the vaccine.

Unfortunately, a workforce crunch sees the home vaccination waitlist at around 8 weeks long, leaving many old folks in waiting.

Therefore, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has taken to Facebook to urge doctors and nurses to volunteer their services.

Doctors & nurses urged to volunteer in home vaccination services

In his Facebook post on 6 Aug, Mr Ong provided an update on the home vaccination initiative.

According to the post, responses have been encouraging so far, and demand for the service is high. Thanks to the service, 1,200 homebound seniors have since received their vaccines.

But more are still anticipating their turns, as the current waitlist for folks who have expressed their interest is about 8 weeks long.

With that in mind, Mr Ong has called on doctors and nurses outside the public healthcare sector to volunteer their services to help administer the vaccination. They will be volunteering under the SG Healthcare Corps.

If you’re qualified and willing to volunteer, you can register by emailing shc@moh.gov.sg or calling 6325 9220.

Encouraging response to initiative

To know that such a convenient option is available and so many are benefitting from it is truly uplifting. This shows that the desire to get vaccinated is present and that only accessibility stands between that goal and homebound senior citizens.

Hopefully, as more qualified personnel come forth and volunteer their services, the waitlist will shorten significantly.

With more seniors getting their jabs, we’ll be able to take comfort in the fact that more people are better protected against the virus.

