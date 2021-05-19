New Service Lets Homebound Residents Get Vaccine Shots At Home

Not everyone enjoys the freedom of mobility, and at a time when people are lining up to get vaccinated, individuals who are unable to leave home face a conundrum.

Thankfully, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has identified this pain point and rolled out a home vaccination service for homebound individuals receiving home medical, nursing, or personal care services.

Home vaccination teams, compromising a doctor and a nurse will head to these homes to administer the shot.

Home vaccination service is for those bed- or homebound

In a Multi-Ministry Taskforce press conference on 18 May, newly-minted Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the new vaccination service for homebound individuals.

This service is targeted at senior who are bed- or homebound, and unable to go to any of the 40 vaccination centres around the country.

These individuals may register their interest in the service with their care service providers. They may also be approached to gauge their interest in the service, reports The Straits Times.

Those who are not receiving such care services can appeal to be vaccinated at home by calling the MOH hotline on 1800-333-9999.

MOH emphasise that the service is strictly meant for persons who are homebound. Other

individuals should make their appointments at any of the 40 wheelchair-friendly vaccination centres.

Quantity over quality approach to vaccination

During the briefing, Minister Ong also shared MOH’s change in stance on vaccination.

Rather than aiming for a “good number of people on maximum protection”, they are aiming for a “maximum number of people receiving good protection”.

As of the time of writing, 1.9 million residents in Singapore have received their first dose of the vaccine. Another 1.4 million people completed the full vaccine regimen.

Kudos to MOH for new homebound vaccination service

It might be easy to forget that there are people who can’t easily receive their shots due to a myriad of reasons.

Kudos to MOH for devising a service that brings the vaccine jabs to these homebound individuals.

We hope the uptake rates will continue to tick upwards with the increased accessibility.

