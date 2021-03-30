Singapore Confirms 26 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 26 new Covid-19 cases today (30 Mar). This brings the national tally to 60,347.

All 26 are imported.

They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

This also marks the 3rd consecutive day of no local infections in Singapore.

MOH will release more details tonight.

21 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 21 new Covid-19 cases on 29 Mar, comprising all imported ones as well.

Of these cases, there were:

3 Singaporeans and 3 Permanent Residents who came back from India, the Philippines, Myanmar, and Turkey

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from India

11 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Myanmar, — 2 are domestic workers

3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 2 from Canada and India are here to visit their respective family members 1 from Malaysia who’s here to assist with police investigations.



They had all been placed on SHN or in isolation upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Continue being socially responsible in a Covid-19 world

As Singapore takes greater steps to safely reopen society in a Covid-19 world, let us remember that the pandemic is still a threat to us all.

So as we head out for work and play, do be socially responsible. This means wearing your mask properly, and practising safe distancing as well as good hygiene.

More importantly, seek medical attention right away if you have symptoms.

