Covid-19 Resilience Medals Listed For Sale On Carousell After Some Recipients Collected Award

Covid-19 Medals For Front-liners Listed On Carousell

For those in Singapore, Carousell is the go-to platform for finding used items at a cheaper price. Others also use it to make a quick buck.

Recently, several Carousell users listed the Covid-19 Resilience Medals for sale — with prices reportedly starting from S$300.

These medals were given to those who participated directly in Singapore’s fight against Covid-19.

Some 110,000 recipients are expected to collect their medals during a five-day carnival from 10 Dec to 14 Dec.

Prices range from hundreds to thousands of dollars

TODAY reported that there were seven listings of the medals on Carousell earlier on Wednesday (13 Dec).

The medals ranged from S$300 to a whopping S$1 million. However, these listings have since been removed.

An independent search by MS News revealed that there was only one recent listing at the time of writing.

This particular user had listed the medal for S$2,500 in the ‘Vintage Collectibles’ category.

Another user who listed their medal at S$15,000 told TODAY that he does not expect anyone to buy it at such a high price point.

He added that it was just a way to show how valuable the medal was to him.

Around 110,000 recipients to collect medal

In response to media queries, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office noted that the medals should be treated with respect. They also said:

“The Covid-19 Resilience Medals are national awards which honour individuals and teams from the public, private and people sectors who have made substantive contributions to Singapore’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

As it turns out, the medal recipients and their families had been invited to a five-day carnival from 10 Dec to 14 Dec.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung also joined in the festivities at the F1 Pit Building on Sunday (10 Dec).

“It [the carnival] is organised specially for COVID-19 Resilience Medal recipients and their families,” said the Health Minister in a Facebook post.

Though some may think highly of the award, others questioned if the medal was that prestigious.

Speaking to TODAY, one Carousell user likened the act of receiving the medal during a carnival to that of collecting a race pack.

Do you think that selling such state awards is appropriate? Let us know in the comments below.

