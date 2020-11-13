12 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Nov

As Singapore gears up to welcome travellers from Hong Kong for the air travel bubble on 22 Nov, we’re so far managing to keep cases low.

However, it’s thanks to everyone’s efforts and we can’t get sloppy in adhering to safe distancing measures.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there are 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (13 Nov), all of which are imported.

There are no locally-transmitted cases for the 3rd day in a row.

All 12 new cases were on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s 11 cases were also similarly put on SHN upon arrival, and they include travellers from the following countries:

Indonesia

Nepal

Bahrain

Myanmar

India

Pakistan

United Arab Emirates

MOH will provide additional details on the cases tonight.

Adhering to safe distancing measures

This is the time, when cases are low, when people may start to become complacent.

Some are questioning the need for a limit of 5 people gatherings.

Once Phase 3 hits, though, we will see that number increase, so we do urge everyone to remain patient until then.

The 1 community case detected this week is unlinked, so there’s still a non-zero risk of transmission in the community.

This is the time when we should not be complacent.

