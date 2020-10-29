7 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Oct

As we continue adhering to safe distancing measures, the nation is set to reopen further, and welcome more travellers into the country.

That said, some industries are feeling the pinch harder than others due to assessments on how Covid-19 spreads. We hope these industries may be able to get back to business soon.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (29 Oct) that there are 7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, and all of them are imported.

There are no locally-transmitted cases either in the community or in migrant workers’ dormitories.

7 new Covid-19 cases on 29 Oct

The number of community cases have gone recently, although some remain unlinked.

Regardless, the date for Phase 3 isn’t confirmed yet, and there are still details to work out.

But we’re testing out rapid Covid-19 tests, so that we can host more large events and conferences while also safeguarding participants’ healths.

Imported cases were put on SHN

All 7 imported cases today were tested during their Stay-Home Notice (SHN), and were served upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s 7 cases came from Belgium, Switzerland, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

MOH will provide more detailed updates on today’s cases at night.

