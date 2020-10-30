9 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Oct

The march to revitalise our economy – safely – carries on. Just yesterday (30 Oct), Singapore announced that we’ll allow in visitors from China and Australia’s Victoria State from 6 Nov.

Visitors will need to apply for an Air Travel Pass before coming and take a Covid-19 test upon arrival at Changi Airport.

Most importantly, they won’t need to serve the 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN). Meanwhile, the prevalence of Covid-19 in many other countries remains high so visitors will still need to serve SHNs.

The Ministry of Health said on Friday (30 Oct) that there are 9 new Covid-19 cases.

They include 2 which are locally-transmitted, while the other 7 are from imports.

The new cases include 1 community infection, as well as 1 dormitory case.

As for the imported cases, they’d all either been placed on SHN, or were isolated upon arrival.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

Air Travel Pass visitors need to have TraceTogether

Although visitors won’t need to be put under SHN, they’ll still need to download the TraceTogether app.

They’ll also need to wait until they get a negative Covid-19 test result before they can leave their declared place of accommodation.

