6 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Dec

Everyday, we’re concerned about whether there’ll be a resurgence in Covid-19 cases here. So far, that has thankfully not come to pass.

However, Covid-19 remains highly infectious and cases can balloon quickly if we don’t contain them fast enough.

Today is a reminder that we can still have cases in the community, although if we keep following safe management measures, we should be able to do our part.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (9 Dec) that there are 6 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as of 12pm.

All of them are imported.

The cases confirmed as of 12pm were put on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

More details about today’s cases will be announced at night.

Covid-19 case detected on cruise

This morning, a 83-year-old Singaporean male on board a Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere was confirmed with Covid-19.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the passenger had sought medical assistance for diarrhoea, and crew took a Covid-19 test as part of the protocol.

The passenger had a negative test result before boarding the cruise.

Upon this news, the cruise turned back to Singapore. At the time, it was out for the 3rd day out of the 4-day itinerary.

All other passengers tested negative, but they’ll stay put on the cruise until another ship completes embarkation, to minimise mingling.

MOH said they’ll include the case in the daily count if further tests return positive.

