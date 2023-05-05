Covid-19 Over As Global Health Emergency, But Doesn’t Mean It’s Not A Threat: WHO

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

WHO Says Covid-19 Is Now An Established & Ongoing Health Issue, Not Public Health Emergency

When Covid-19 started spreading around the world in early 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the disease a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

At that time, many would’ve wondered when this would be over.

Now, we can finally consider the pandemic at its end, as the WHO has said Covid-19 is no longer a public health emergency.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s not still a threat, the WHO chief added.

WHO committee meets & advises on Covid-19 management

On Thursday (4 May), a WHO emergency committee on the Covid-19 pandemic met for the 15th time.

According to a statement on the meeting released on Friday (5 May), the committee advised that it is time to “transition to long-term management” of the pandemic.

This is based on factors including:

the decline in Covid-19-related hospitalisations and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions the high levels of population immunity to the disease

Covid-19 no longer a public health emergency: WHO chief

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed with the advice.

Accordingly, he determined that Covid-19 no longer constitutes a PHEIC — more than three years after it was declared as such.

Instead, the disease is now an “established and ongoing health issue”.

Pandemic on a downward trend: WHO chief

During a media briefing on Friday (5 May), Dr Tedros said the pandemic has been on a “downward trend” for more than a year.

This has allowed most countries to return to pre-Covid-19 life, he added.

Thus, he declared Covid-19 over as a global health emergency.

Countries can now transition from emergency mode to managing Covid-19 alongside other infectious diseases.

Doesn’t mean Covid-19 isn’t a threat: WHO chief

However, that doesn’t mean Covid-19 is over as a global health threat, he cautioned.

Covid-19 claimed one life every three minutes last week, he pointed out, and thousands of sufferers around the world are still fighting for their lives.

Thus, “this virus is here to stay”, and there’s also the risk of new variants emerging.

So he warned countries not to let down their guard because of this declaration.

Emergency committee’s work is finished

What it does mean, however, is that the emergency committee’s work is finished.

However, another one may yet be formed if the situation calls for it, as Dr Tedros said,

I will not hesitate to convene another Emergency Committee should Covid-19 once again put our world in peril.

He will now activate a never-before-used provision to establish a Review Committee to develop long-term, standing recommendations for countries on how to manage Covid-19 on an ongoing basis.

For most people in the world, however, they can finally, officially breathe a sigh of relief — what we’ve been waiting for since 2020 has now come to pass.

Featured image adapted from WHO on Twitter.