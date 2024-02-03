Baby Suffers From ‘Moon Face’ After Unlicensed Skin Cream Is Applied, Seller Fined S$18K

4-Month-Old Baby Suffered From ‘Moon Face’ & Was Hospitalised After Appling Skin Cream

In 2022, the mother of a four-month-old baby boy applied skin cream on him that she had bought over the Internet.

The boy later suffered from “moon face” — a rounded facial appearance caused by Cushing’s syndrome — and had to be hospitalised.

Woman sold skin cream to baby’s mother online

Malaysian S-Pass holder Chin Sook Yee, 30, started selling a product named ‘Star Cream’ (星星膏) over Shopee in September 2020, according to court documents seen by Lianhe Zaobao.

She also sold hundreds of bottles of the item over Carousell and Facebook, with prices ranging from S$60 to S$118.

Between January and May 2022, she sold Star Cream to the baby’s mother four times.

Baby suffers ‘moon face’ from skin cream

In a press release in June 2022, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said Star Cream had been applied on the baby for diaper rash since he was two weeks old, upon the recommendation of his confinement nanny,

Unfortunately, he began to suffer:

Persistent vomiting

Abnormal eye alignment

Bulging fontanelle (the soft spot on top of a baby’s skull)

These symptoms were consistent with signs of increased brain pressure.

The hospital later confirmed that he had Cushing’s syndrome, which manifests in a “moon face” appearance, as well as upper body obesity with thin limbs.

He stayed in hospital for five days before being discharged to recover at home. Thankfully, a health examination conducted a year later showed that he had recovered.

Cream found to contain steroids

Cushing’s syndrome is caused by prolonged use of steroids, HSA said.

This is despite Star Cream being touted as containing natural herbal extracts and no steroids.

After analysing samples of the cream, HSA detected clobetasol propionate (a potent steroid) and ketoconazole (an antifungal).

If used without medical supervision, these ingredients can pose serious health risks, especially in infants and children, HSA added.

Woman relisted item many times

After the various online platforms took down her listing, Chin persisted in selling Star Cream and reportedly relisted the product several times.

Prosecutors pointed out that there were no instructions or ingredients listed on the bottles.

Chin herself didn’t know much about the product she was selling and didn’t conduct due diligence.

However, she continued to claim in her listings that it didn’t contain steroids.

Woman pleads guilty & gets fined S$18K

In November 2023, Chin was charged with 11 counts of selling poisons without a licence under the Poisons Act.

She pleaded guilty to three charges, while the rest were taken into consideration.

Eventually, she was fined S$18,000.

She could have faced up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

