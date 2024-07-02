‘I was at rock bottom’: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo bursts into tears after penalty miss during Euros match against Slovenia

Ronaldo breaks down into tears at Portugal’s victory in Euros against Slovenia

On Monday (1 July), Portugal advanced to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals following a narrow victory against Slovenia.

The match itself was dramatic, ending in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw and a penalty miss by Cristiano Ronaldo in extra time — which caused him to burst into tears.

Portugal eventually won the shootout with three saves by Portuguese goalkeeper, Diogo Costa.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Ronaldo was visibly emotional as he admitted that even the “strongest” players had their “[bad] days.”

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tears up after penalty miss during Euros

According to CNN, Ronaldo had the chance to give Portugal the edge over Slovenia during the first half of extra time when he stepped up to convert a penalty won by Diogo Jota.

However, Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak was able to save it, leaving the 39-year-old in tears as the whistle blew just seconds later for half-time.

Ronaldo’s teammates then rallied around the Portuguese star while he began openly crying.

Ronaldo was subsequently able to redeem himself at the start of the shootout, scoring his penalty against Oblak before holding up a hand to the Portuguese supporters, seemingly in apology.

Costa’s three penalty saves, reportedly the first time any goalkeeper has done so at the Euros, enabled Portugal to advance to the quarterfinals.

Portuguese star admits this will be his last Euros

It had reportedly been a frustrating match for Ronaldo, with the forward missing several opportunities to score against Slovenia.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Ronaldo admitted that this would be his last Euros, the BBC reports. Breaking into tears once again, he said:

I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most.

“Sadness at the start is joy at the end,” he added. “That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.”

“But the important thing is to enjoy it. The team did an extraordinary job. We fought right to the end and I think we deserved it because we had more authority.”

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Ronaldo, stating, “I knew for certain he had to be the first penalty taker and show us the way to the victory. We are all very, very proud of our captain.”

“I think he gave us a lesson in having real high standards and never giving up,” he added. “Life and football give you difficult moments and he is an example that we are really proud of in Portuguese football.”

Portugal will next face off against France in the quarterfinals this Friday (5 July).

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo exits pitch in tears after Portugal upset by Morocco in World Cup quarterfinals

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNN.