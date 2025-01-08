Stay clear: NParks warns public after crocodile spotted near Yishun Dam

Crocodile spotted near Yishun Dam, NParks warns public to stay away

The National Parks Board (NParks) has issued an advisory urging the public to remain calm and exercise caution after a crocodile was spotted near Yishun Dam.

Crocodile spotted swimming in canal

A video posted on Instagram by @SgfollowsAll on 6 Jan showed a crocodile gliding near the edge of a canal close to Yishun Dam. The footage also captured pedestrians walking and relaxing near the waterway.

National Parks Board (NParks) group director of wildlife management, How Choon Beng, told The Straits Times (ST) that NParks received an alert about the crocodile sighting on 6 Jan.

Likely to be an estuarine crocodile

Mr How identified the reptile as likely an estuarine crocodile, or Crocodylus porosus, a species commonly found in the Straits of Johor.

According to an animal advisory by NParks, these crocodiles typically inhabit brackish and freshwater environments such as coastal areas and wetlands.

They are nocturnal hunters, feeding mainly on fish, though they may also consume mammals, birds, and carrion (the remains of dead animals).

Public advised to stay away for safety

“We are monitoring the sighting and have placed advisory signs around the area to warn public to stay away from the water’s edge,” said Mr How.

Advisories have also been shared with kayaking operators and other stakeholders to avoid the waters, he addded.

Mr How cautioned against provoking or feeding the crocodiles, stressing the importance of maintaining a safe distance.

NParks routinely places warning signs in areas with frequent crocodile sightings, such as the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

This is not the first sighting in the area; a similar incident was reported on 7 July 2024, when an estuarine crocodile was seen swimming near Yishun Dam.

Members of the public can report sightings to NParks’ Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments.

