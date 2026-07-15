Crystal Jade to close Suntec outlet on 16 July, affected staff may be redeployed within S’pore network

Crystal Jade to close Suntec City outlet on 16 July, says it is reviewing Singapore restaurant network

Crystal Jade will close its Suntec City outlet on Thursday (16 July) as the homegrown restaurant chain reviews its operations and network in Singapore.

This follows the shuttering of its Hillion Mall branch earlier in 2026.

In June 2025, Crystal Jade also closed its long-running La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlet at Holland Village, while its Hong Kong Kitchen branch at nearby One Holland Village remains open.

The Suntec City restaurant is likewise a Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen outlet.

When MS News checked the chain’s online restaurant locator on Wednesday (15 July), the Suntec City location was no longer listed.

Crystal Jade regularly reviews its outlet network

According to The Straits Times (ST), a Crystal Jade spokesperson said the company regularly reviews its operations and outlet network to keep pace with changing market conditions and its long-term business priorities.

The spokesperson did not disclose the specific reason for the Suntec City closure or say whether factors such as rental costs, manpower constraints, or growing competition played a part.

Instead, the company said it would continue evaluating its outlets based on its strategic priorities and the commercial viability of each location.

Affected staff may be redeployed within Singapore operations

Crystal Jade said employees affected by the closure had already been informed, ST reported.

The company added that it would support them through the transition, primarily by offering redeployment opportunities within its Singapore operations where possible.

“Our people are our priority,” the spokesperson said.

Crystal Jade also stressed that Singapore remains its home market and that it intends to maintain a sustainable long-term presence here.

Founded in Singapore in 1991, Crystal Jade grew into one of the country’s largest Chinese restaurant groups, with concepts ranging from Cantonese fine dining to casual noodle and dim sum restaurants.

Following the Suntec City closure, the group will operate 16 outlets in Singapore.

MS News has contacted Crystal Jade for further information.

Also read: Tim Ho Wan to close Plaza Singapura outlet on 12 July due to mall’s redevelopment