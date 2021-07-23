CTE Crash Causes Massive Jam That Shuts Down Expressway Tunnel

As we head home at the end of a long and exhausting week, do exercise caution on the roads.

Unfortunately, motorists on the Central Expressway (CTE) were caught in a massive jam due to what looked like a serious accident.

Source

Photos circulating over social media showed a car burning, a lorry overturned and more than 1 person lying injured on the road.

CTE tunnel closed due to accident

At 9.25pm on Friday (23 Jul) night, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) sent out a tweet saying the CTE tunnel had been closed before the Cairnhill Circle entrance.

Source

This is due to an accident that occurred in the direction towards the north.

Source

Long queue of cars form

A netizen also posted a video of the situation at 9.45pm. A car can be seen burning at the side of the road, near an overhead bridge.

Source

The video also showed the long queue of cars that had formed.

Source

He also observed that a motorcycle had been wrecked, and a car was on fire.

Source

The LTA’s latest tweet at 9.35pm said that the jam stretched all the way to the Merchant Road exit.

Source

At least 1 person on the ground

Other graphic videos online, including 1 from Roads.sg, show more than 1 person lying on the road, motionless and presumably injured.

Warning: Images may be triggering, viewer discretion is advised.

Source

Roads.sg’s video also shows another man in a blue top lying motionless at the side of the road.

Source

Another photo from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road showed a man in a black T-shirt lying by the side of the road, next to a white motorcycle and debris all over the road.

Source

Other videos circulating over the Internet show the burning car.

Screenshot from video circulated over Telegram.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle can also be seen at the scene, so hopefully any injured persons are being attended to.

Screenshot from video circulated over Telegram.

Another video taken by The Straits Times showed the burnt-out shell of the car after firefighters put it out.

Multi-vehicle accident look serious

The multi-vehicle accident looks serious, and unfortunately at least 1 person seems to be injured.

Hopefully, officers responding to the crash have managed to rescue all the people involved and get treated quickly.

MS News has reached out to the SCDF on the incident, and will update this article when they reply.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from video over Telegram and Facebook.