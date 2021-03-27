Car Overturns After Crashing Into Tree Near Jurong Police Division Headquarters

Traffic accidents happen for a myriad of reasons — it could be speeding, intoxication, or even unfamiliarity with the roads.

On Saturday (27 Mar), however, an accident seemed to have happened as a result of an illegally parked bus.

Footage of the accident showed a car swerving in an attempt to siam the bus, before losing control and overturning in the middle of the road.

Source

It also came close to hitting a pedestrian nearby.

Car avoids parked bus but crashes into tree & overturns in Jurong

According to ROADS.sg, the accident apparently happened along Jurong West Ave 5 at around 7.30am on Saturday (27 Mar).

Nothing seems out of the ordinary for the first 18 seconds of the video, as the cam car travels on the outer lane of the 2-lane road.

Source

A grey Toyota Camry is seen travelling at a slower pace along the inner lane.

At around the 19-second mark, the cam car whizzes past a stationary bus along the inner kerb near the Jurong Police Division Headquarters.

Source

For some reason, the driver of the Camry appears to be oblivious to the bus and makes no attempt to siam it.

Source

At the 21-second mark, the driver finally seems to notice the stationary bus and makes a hard steer towards his right.

Source

Though he appears to have avoided the bus, the sudden change in direction causes the car to crash straight into a tree on the road divider.

Source

The Camry crashes into the tree with such force that it subsequently overturns.

Source

Upon closer inspection, you’d also notice that a pedestrian standing on the road diver is nearly hit by the car too.

Source

Other pictures show SCDF and police officers at the scene of the accident.

Source

In response to MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at around 7.50am.

3 people were assessed for minor injuries but they refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Bus was stationary on double-lined section of road

The clip has since garnered over 200 shares at the time of writing.

The eagle-eyed admins of ROADS.sg pointed out that the bus shouldn’t have parked along the road since it’s demarcated with double yellow lines.

Source

Here’s the section of the road on Google Maps.

Source

Another netizen was of the opinion that the driver must’ve been blinded by the sun at the time of the accident.

Source

Other netizens, however, were not convinced by the theory.

Source

Regardless of the reasons behind the accident, we hope those involved did not suffer major injuries and will recover soon.

Given the spate of traffic accidents of late, we hope all road users will adhere closely to traffic rules to keep themselves and others safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.