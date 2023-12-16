Man Seen Cycling In Woodlands MRT Station, It’s Not Allowed According To LTA Guidelines

Man Seen Cycling In Woodlands MRT Station Faces S$500 Fine If Caught

Frequent public transport users may find that some of Singapore’s newer MRT stations have very long passageways to the exits.

While it may be leceh to walk, cycling through the train station is not allowed.

However, a man who was seen cycling in Woodlands MRT stations may have been unaware of this rule.

Man cycling in Woodlands MRT with a foldable bike

In a Facebook reel posted in Singapore Incidents group on 13 Dec, a man in pants and long-sleeved shirt was seen cycling down an MRT station passageway.

The man, who was also carrying a black backpack and wearing a helmet, appeared to be on a foldable bike that he might have carried on the MRT.

From the sign above, he appeared to be heading towards exits 6 and 7 of a station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

In fact, closer scrutiny reveals the location to be Woodlands TEL station, specifically Stellar @ TE2, a retail space that has a supermarket, F&B outlets and medical and lifestyle services.

In the caption, the OP asked the Internet whether cycling is allowed within MRT stations.

Some netizens unsure whether cycling is allowed or not

Some netizens decried the man’s actions, questioning why nobody noticed him and calling for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to take action.

Others surmised that he was probably not local and didn’t know the rules.

However, some commenters were unsure whether cycling was allowed or not, reasoning that folded bicycles are allowed in MRT stations.

Cycling in train stations & bus interchanges not allowed: LTA

To remove any doubt, the riding of foldable bicycles or personal mobility devices (PMDs) is actually not allowed in train stations or bus interchanges in Singapore.

According to LTA’s guidelines, while such devices can be brought on board trains and buses, they must be folded at all times.

They also should not block aisles and doors or impede commuters’ movement at any time.

This rule is in place “due to safety considerations”, LTA said. Instead of riding, commuters should push or carry their folded devices in train stations and bus interchanges.

If commuters fail to comply, station staff and bus captains will stop them from boarding.

Offenders can also be fined up to S$500 for each offence.

Thus, if you know the man seen cycling in Woodlands MRT, do remind him not to do it again.

