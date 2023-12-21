45-Year-Old Cyclist Passes Away After Nicoll Highway Hit-&-Run Accident, Driver Arrested

Cyclist Dies After Nicoll Highway Accident On 19 Dec

A 45-year-old cyclist has passed away after an alleged hit-and-run accident at Nicoll Highway on Tuesday (19 Dec).

The accident occurred in the early morning and paramedics initially conveyed the cyclist unconscious to the hospital.

Sadly, he died there later. The police have since arrested a 33-year-old driver.

Early morning accident on 19 Dec

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police received an alert regarding an accident involving a car and bicycle on Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road at 5.07am on Tuesday (19 Dec).

Details surrounding the accident are unclear. However, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST that they conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The person — evidently the cyclist — was reportedly unconscious at the time. He later passed away in the hospital, though the exact time and cause of death are undisclosed.

The police arrested a 33-year-old driver for dangerous driving causing death. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Hopefully, the investigations will shed some light on what happened and bring some closure to the cyclist’s loved ones. MS News extends our sincere condolences to them.

Be extra cautious on the road

Since Singapore is small and we have to share our roads with different users like pedestrians and cyclists, we should all be extra cautious especially when driving.

One too many cyclists have been involved in accidents, sometimes fatal ones.

Let’s make our roads a safer place for everyone and practise patience and caution when using them.

Also read: 18-Year-Old Cyclist Passes Away In Accident With Bus In Yishun, Driver Arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.