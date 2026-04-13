Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with car in Hougang, driver assisting police investigations

Car collides into cyclist at zebra crossing in Hougang

A cyclist was sent to the hospital on Sunday (12 April) after a collision with a car in Hougang.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted on Threads showed the car hitting the cyclist at a zebra crossing.

Cyclist & car approach Hougang zebra crossing at the same time

In the clip, which had a time stamp of 11.46am on 12 April, the male cyclist is seen approaching the zebra crossing from the pavement.

At the same time, a silver car approached the filter lane.

According to the original poster (OP), both road users did not slow down.

Cyclist thrown onto bonnet of car by impact

This results in the car hitting the cyclist from the side.

The impact caused the cyclist to roll onto the car’s bonnet.

He then fell onto the road, while his bicycle was flung into the centre lane of the road behind.

Immediately after the crash, the cyclist was observed to be able to sit up, while his bicycle lay on the road, blocking a car.

Cyclist sent to hospital in conscious state

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.50am on 12 April.

It took place along a slip road from Hougang Avenue 8 to Hougang Avenue 6, and involved a car and a cyclist.

The 51-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11.45am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 60-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Cyclist hit by driver making discretionary right turn at crossing in Geylang

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Featured image adapted from @mirelune82 on Threads.