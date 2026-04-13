Cyclist sent to hospital after collision with car in Hougang, driver assisting police investigations

Latest News Singapore

Both road users did not appear to slow down when approaching the zebra crossing.

By - 13 Apr 2026, 11:17 pm

Google Preferred Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Car collides into cyclist at zebra crossing in Hougang

A cyclist was sent to the hospital on Sunday (12 April) after a collision with a car in Hougang.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted on Threads showed the car hitting the cyclist at a zebra crossing.

Source: @mirelune82 on Threads

Cyclist & car approach Hougang zebra crossing at the same time

In the clip, which had a time stamp of 11.46am on 12 April, the male cyclist is seen approaching the zebra crossing from the pavement.

At the same time, a silver car approached the filter lane.

Source: @mirelune82 on Threads

According to the original poster (OP), both road users did not slow down.

Cyclist thrown onto bonnet of car by impact

This results in the car hitting the cyclist from the side.

Source: @mirelune82 on Threads

The impact caused the cyclist to roll onto the car’s bonnet.

Source: @mirelune82 on Threads

He then fell onto the road, while his bicycle was flung into the centre lane of the road behind.

Source: @mirelune82 on Threads

Immediately after the crash, the cyclist was observed to be able to sit up, while his bicycle lay on the road, blocking a car.

Source: @mirelune82 on Threads

Cyclist sent to hospital in conscious state

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.50am on 12 April.

It took place along a slip road from Hougang Avenue 8 to Hougang Avenue 6, and involved a car and a cyclist.

The 51-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11.45am, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 60-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Cyclist hit by driver making discretionary right turn at crossing in Geylang

Cyclist hit by driver making discretionary right turn at crossing in Geylang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @mirelune82 on Threads.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author