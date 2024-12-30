Cyclist without helmet rear-ends car in Raffles Place & stumbles, rides off afterwards

Cyclist rear-ends car in Raffles Place after looking behind himself

A cyclist was caught on video rear-ending a car as he rode along Raffles Place.

The incident allegedly occurred on 26 Dec at 6.38pm on Church Street.

Rear dashcam footage of the rear-ended car showed two cyclists lane-splitting on the road behind the vehicle, with neither cyclist wearing a helmet.

At one point, the cyclist ahead turned to look back at his fellow rider and proceeded to ride straight at the camcar.

Seemingly unable to brake, the bicycle crashed into the car and fell over while the cyclist stumbled off it without falling.

The unperturbed cyclist quickly picked his bike up and rode off, allegedly without stopping to speak with the driver of the vehicle he hit.

He also neglected to check behind him for vehicles before switching lanes.

The SG Road Vigilante Facebook post also claimed that the bike in the video was a fixed-gear model, or ‘fixie,’ and lacked brakes.

Commenters criticise clyclist’s lack of responsibility

Netizens quickly pointed out various errors made by the errant cyclist.

One noted that he wore earphones, limiting his ability to hear. They also disapproved looking behind while cycling in the middle of a busy road.

Another commenter criticised him for displaying a lack of responsibility by riding off afterwards.

“Today hit vehicle. Tomorrow can hit pedestrians.” They wrote.

A netizen said the cyclist tried to “show off” his skills only to end up doing the opposite, pairing the comment with a laughing emoji.

MS News has reached out to the police for information on the incident and whether it had been reported.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.