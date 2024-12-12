Teenage ‘daredevil’ cyclists without helmets speed on S’pore highway & tailgate lorry, netizens slam disregard for safety

Teenage cyclists without helmets speed on highway in Singapore

On Wednesday (11 Dec), a Redditor shared a TikTok video on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, showing a large group of teenage cyclists without helmets cycling on a public road in Singapore.

From the video, there appears to be a total of 11 cyclists in the group.

Cyclists speed on highway without helmets

The video began with a group of young men waiting at a traffic light. They appeared to be all smiles and in good spirits.

Most of the cyclists were clad in t-shirts, shorts and slippers. None of them were wearing helmets even though they were cycling on the highway.

Based on the video and hashtags, it seemed that they were riding “fixies’ or fixed-gear bikes.

According to the HDB flats seen in the background, it appeared that they were cycling along Punggol North Ave.

In the video, the cyclists could be seen cycling on the public road at a relatively high speed, with one cyclist waving towards another who was filming the outing.

Cyclists tailgate lorry

One of the cyclists riding a bicycle with a pink frame could even be seen riding dangerously close behind a lorry on the first lane.

Another two cyclists on red and black bikes were also seen cycling at high speed on the first and second lanes, before filtering left to the third lane.

Towards the end of the video, it could be observed that the cyclists were not riding in a fixed single or double file.

Netizens condemn behaviour

Most of the Redditors condemned the behaviour of the group, citing safety as the primary concern.

One commented that it was “dumb” not to wear helmets as they had recently witnessed accidents involving bicycles, which would have been fatal if not for helmets.

Another Redditor highlighted a previous case where six youth cyclists were charged over flouting multiple road rules.

One commenter, on the other hand, was more understanding, saying how we all used to do the “dumbest things” when we were young.

According to the Land Transport Authority, one must always wear a helmet when cycling on roads.

Moreover, cyclists must always ride as close as possible to the far left edge of roads, and allow traffic to overtake them safely.

Also read: 37 cyclists fined for violating group size rule during TP & LTA enforcement operations

