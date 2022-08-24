Daiso Likely Opening At Ang Mo Kio Central, More Shopping Options For North-East Residents

Daiso Likely Opening At Ang Mo Kio Central After Decals Are Spotted

Ang Mo Kio seems to have been undergoing some sort of a revamp in the past months.

The latest brand to set up shop in the heart of Ang Mo Kio is Daiso, if posters and signs are accurate indicators.

Recently, passers-by have spotted pink decals plastered on the highest floor of Block 712 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6.

Though there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, it’s public knowledge that signs like these often point to a new store opening.

Daiso likely opening at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6

On Monday (22 Aug), the Singapore Atrium Sale (SAS) Facebook page shared sightings of Daiso decals on the upper floor of a retail building at Blk 712 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6.

An MS News reader confirmed the sighting after visiting the area on 23 Aug, snapping the following image:

The reader shared that the new Daiso outlet might be located on the fourth floor of the building.

However, they noted that the building is in pretty bad shape for now, with lifts barely working at the time of their visit.

MS News has reached out to Daiso for additional details of their supposed opening and will update the article accordingly.

Not too far away in Hougang, Daiso recently announced the upcoming opening of an outlet at Hougang Rivercourt on 1 Sep 2022.

The details of the store are as follows:



Daiso @ Hougang RiverCourt

Address: 377 Hougang Street 32, #02-11 to 14, Singapore 530377

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Hougang Station

In addition to rumours of Daiso’s opening in Ang Mo Kio, SAS mentioned that a FairPrice Finest outlet will be opening on the first and seconds floors of the same building.

Ang Mo Kio recently welcomed Uniqlo to its neighbourhood

Besides the upcoming stores, Ang Mo Kio recently welcomed other new retail outlets for its residents.

In March this year, Uniqlo opened its first neighbourhood store there, to much buzz and positive reactions.

Long queues were spotted even before the doors opened to the public.

If the encouraging response to Uniqlo’s opening is anything to go by, perhaps we can expect a similar reception for Daiso.

More exciting shopping options for residents

With more popular outlets opening in Ang Mo Kio, residents in the North-East will no longer have to look far for some retail therapy.

Those of us living anywhere else may start getting jealous of their offerings.

Hopefully, Daiso also has something special up their sleeves, just like their new product lines at their Jurong Point store.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Google Maps.