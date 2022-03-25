Uniqlo AMK Sees Long Queue On 25 Mar Opening Day

Uniqlo offers affordable and versatile clothes that cater to shoppers of all age groups and demographics. As such, Ang Mo Kio (AMK) residents were understandably excited when news broke that Uniqlo will be opening its first store in the neighbourhood.

On Friday (25 Mar), the opening date of the store, eager customers were seen standing in line as they awaited their turn to explore the latest store in AMK.

We’re unsure if the long queue mostly comprised avid Uniqlo fans or just some curious folks who wanted to see what the fuss was about.

After all, Uniqlo did mention in a media release that they’re preparing 200 free breakfast sets daily over their opening weekends.

Customers can also get complimentary snacks when they purchase apparel from the store.

Residents who happened to be at AMK Central early on Friday (25 Mar) might notice a long queue outside 51@AMK.

Some might naturally assume that they were merely queuing for breakfast at the nearby Kopitiam, but that isn’t quite the case.

Those in line were in fact queueing for their chance to visit the new Uniqlo store that opened its doors at 10am today (25 Mar).

As the clock struck 10, customers were allowed into the sprawling store, well-stocked with essential wear.

Free breakfast set for first 200 customers from 25-27 Mar

Over the opening weekend from 25 to 27 Mar, Uniqlo will be treating the first 200 customers each day to a breakfast set from Toast Box, with no purchases required.

Another 500 customers will receive a free cup of kopi or teh without having to purchase anything.

Uniqlo and Shopee app members can also enjoy additional freebies, including retro snacks and Apiary ice cream to quell the heat.

For the full list of promotions, check out Uniqlo’s Facebook page here.

First Uniqlo store with repair services in Asia

The store centres itself around sustainability and inclusiveness and embraces these through exclusive services and amenities.

To extend the life of Uniqlo apparel, the store will offer on-site repair services every Saturday, with fees starting from $5 per repair. This is the first Uniqlo store to offer repair services in Asia.

The store also has special wheelchair-friendly fitting rooms as a way to embrace customers with disabilities.

If you plan on heading down to check out the new outlet, here are the deets:

UNIQLO 51@AMK

Address: 51 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, #02-01, 51 @ Ang Mo Kio, Singapore 569922

Opening hours: 11am-10pm (Mon-Fri), 10am-10pm (Sat, Sun & PH)

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

Hope customers enjoy their visit

Given how popular Uniqlo apparel are, the snaking queue at AMK is perhaps not surprising.

Opening promos aside, we hope the store is well-stocked and that customers did not leave disappointed.

