Uniqlo At 51 @ Ang Mo Kio To Open In Mar-Apr 2022

Uniqlo is a favourite clothing store among Singaporeans and for good reason too. With their nifty technology, they’ve made clothes that wouldn’t have us sweating buckets in the blistering heat.

Fans of the brand residing in Ang Mo Kio (AMK), you no longer have to travel far for your fix as the Japanese clothing brand is set to open an outlet in the heartlands.

Slated to open in Mar or Apr 2022, the outlet will be located on the second floor of 51 @ AMK.

We cannot confirm the official opening date but do keep an eye out on Uniqlo’s social media for updates on the exciting launch.

Uniqlo Ang Mo Kio outlet at 2nd floor of 51 @ AMK

If you think of a brand of Uniqlo’s stature opening a store in Ang Mo Kio, you’d automatically assume that it’ll open in the far bigger AMK Hub instead.

So it must be quite peculiar to see posters indicating the store’s opening at the lesser-known 51 @ AMK.

The mall’s name itself is quite the mystery as most would refer to it as the “building beside McDonald’s”.

Puzzling location aside, the store seems to be relatively large, with renovations ongoing inside.

You can almost imagine a complete Uniqlo store in the space, with rows of clothes and staff enthusiastically welcoming you.

One thing’s for sure — AMK residents will be able to get the infamous Oversized Airism tee that has taken over social media anytime.

A short walk from AMK MRT Station

If you’d like to check out the store’s progress or be first in line for the opening when the day comes, here’s what you need to know:



51 @ AMK

Address: 51 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 569922

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

As for more specific details like opening hours and products in-store, we’d suggest keeping a lookout for updates on Uniqlo’s socials.

Good news for Uniqlo fans

While Uniqlo fans have had no trouble doing their shopping at various malls across Singapore, we’re sure those staying in AMK would appreciate having an outlet much closer to home.

Soon, they’ll be able to drop by to pick out a quick outfit after their weekend brunch at McDonald’s.

Featured image by MS News.