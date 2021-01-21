Uniqlo Tampines 1 Outlet Closes, Will Reopen Again At Tampines Mall On 5 Feb

Uniqlo set foot on our shores in 2009 with their first outlet at Tampines 1. Since then, the Japanese clothing brand has found its way into the wardrobes of many Singaporeans.

However, Uniqlo’s first outlet at Tampines 1 outlet has recently closed on 18 Jan.

Despite the closure, Uniqlo presence in the far-East will not be missed for long, as they are planning to open a brand-new outlet at Tampines Mall on 5 Feb.

2-storey outlet to open at Tampines Mall

Late in December, an MS News reader spotted signs of a new Uniqlo outlet opening at Tampines Mall — just a stone’s throw away from Tampines 1.

The 2nd-floor space was previously occupied by Swedish apparel brand H&M but was vacated in mid-2020.

Judging from the photos, the clothing brand has decided to spoil customers with a 2-storey outlet.

The store is set to open right next to Starhub, near the escalator that allows visitors to exit the mall.

Visit Uniqlo at Changi City Point and Bedok mall in the meantime

Those staying in the far-East who need to visit Uniqlo urgently – be it for CNY clothes or basics – can check out these other outlets while waiting for the one at Tampines Mall to open:

Uniqlo Downtown East

Address: #01-318 to 335, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Downtown East, Singapore 519599

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 11am to 10pm

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holiday: 10am to 10pm

Uniqlo Changi City Point

Address: #01-60 to 65, 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Changi City Point Mall, Singapore 486038

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 11am to 10pm

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holiday: 10am to 10pm

Uniqlo Bedok Mall

Address: 311, New Upper Changi Road #B1-26/27/28, Bedok Mall, Singapore 467360

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 11am to 10pm

Saturday, Sunday & Public Holiday: 10am to 10pm

Check out the full list of outlets here.

Opening right in time for CNY

With Uniqlo Tampines Mall’s opening date set on 5 Feb, Easties will be able to get their outfits sorted just in time for CNY.

While many of us would be sad to see the first Uniqlo outlet in Singapore close, we are certain the new outlet will not be lacking in any way.

What are you hoping to see at the new Uniqlo outlet at Tampines Mall? Let us know in the comments below

