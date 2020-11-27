UNIQLO ION Orchard Reopens On 27 Nov As Part Of A New Belt Of Stores

Frequent visits to ION Orchard for paktor sessions with bae would’ve made you notice that the UNIQLO outlet there has been closed for a while.

For 3 months, you’d have to visit the nearest outlet at Orchard Central to buy your AIRism innerwear. But from 27 Nov, you won’t have to do that anymore, as UNIQLO ION Orchard will be opening its doors once again.

Image courtesy of UNIQLO

With a much larger retail space, self-checkout counters and exclusive products, here’s what you can expect when you drop by.

Image courtesy of UNIQLO

More room for clothes hauls with the whole fam

Between the pretty blouses for work and cute fits for your kids, finding both options in one place may not always be easy.

Thankfully, UNIQLO ION’s 2-storey space, now bigger after taking over the former Topshop outlet, lets you do just that.

Image courtesy of UNIQLO

With a wide range of clothing options for kids and toddlers, mums can have peace of mind that they’ll find something for their young ones while picking out clothes for themselves too.

Admire artwork outside & inside the store

Upon entering a clothing store, the only beautiful things you’d want to admire are either the cute tops or your reflection in the mirror when you try them on.

Before doing that, you might want to pause by the wall next to the in-store staircase to admire a different thing of beauty.

Featuring artwork by local artist Mindflyer, the Local Artist Collaboration Wall will make you feel like you’re entering a funky art gallery.

The wall extends across both store levels, adding a splash of colour that differentiates UNIQLO ION from the other, more minimalist outlets.

After you’ve taken selfies in front of the wall, step into Singapore’s largest UT space to marvel at the wide array of graphic T-shirts.

With up to 300 designs available in both kids’ and adult sizes, everyone can snag a piece for matching family getups.

AIRism bed sheets for a comfier sleep

Family shopping trips often include essential purchases like homeware, which you can thankfully find at UNIQLO ION too.

The highly raved AIRism bed sheets will be available in-store, so you can dress your bed in the same comfy fit that you basically live in.

Previously sold only online, the collection will now be at the ION outlet, so you can get a feel of the oh-so-soft and cooling material.

Here are the prices of the bedding, in case you’re planning to get some for the whole fam:

Single – $49.90

Double – $59.90

Queen/King – $79.90

Pillowcases are priced at $12.90, to complete the set for a good night’s sleep.

Getting multiple sets for the whole fam may cost quite a bit. Thankfully, UNIQLO ION Orchard accepts CapitaLand vouchers, so you can totally use those to save some precious dollars.

Marimekko collection for a splash of colour

You may think you’re done shopping once you’ve found all the basic items you need, but wait till you set your eyes on the exclusive Marimekko collection.

The pops of colour and bold patterns will add the brightness you need to stand out from everyone else’s minimal look.

Since all the designs look positively chic, you might want to ask bae to find a comfortable spot to wait while you pick your favourites.

If you need a few more minimalistic pieces for daily wear, UNIQLO has set aside some of their popular +J collection just for customers visiting the ION outlet on opening day.

Image courtesy of UNIQLO

Those who missed a spot in the long queues for the +J collection – designed by Jil Sander – at Orchard Central can have their last shot at securing the much hyped-about pieces.

Limited edition tote bags to complete your OOTD

From 27-29 Nov, a minimum spend of $80 will entitle you to a free limited edition Mindflyer tote bag, so you can walk home with a memento of your visit to the revamped ION store.

Redemptions are limited to 200 bags a day, so make sure to claim yours once you’ve settled your shopping haul.

If you find yourself adding Marimekko pieces to your basket, you might want to watch the cashier closely to see if you hit at least $120.

This will earn you a limited edition Marimekko tote bag, which UNIQLO is releasing only 60 of each day, from 27 to 29 Nov.

Image courtesy of UNIQLO

But if your calendar is booked with other plans that weekend, don’t worry, as you can still get a Uniqlo U tote bag if you spend at least $80 from 4-6 Dec.

Image courtesy of UNIQLO

These stylish yet functional bags have enough space for an umbrella, to keep you dry in the November rain. We hear there are 300 pieces up for grabs daily.

Part of Orchard’s belt of stores in UNIQLO Town

By now, your mind’s probably buzzing with all the things you can look forward to at UNIQLO’s revamped ION Orchard outlet.

Here’s how to get there, in case the excitement made you forget for a second.

Address: UNIQLO ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, #B2-51 to 52 & #B3-51 to 52, Singapore 238801

Opening Hours: 11am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Orchard Station

If you’re planning an entire shopping trip around town with the fam, make sure to drop by the updated Plaza Singapura outlet too, just a short walk or 2 MRT stations away on the North-South Line (NSL).

Along with the global flagship Orchard Central store, the 3 form UNIQLO Town, which will offer unique shopping experiences, so your next trip to town won’t be like any other.

Plan your UNIQLO haul soon, and be among the first to check the new features out.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with UNIQLO.

Featured image by MS News.