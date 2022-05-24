New Daiso Flagship Store In Jurong Point Has Pastel-Coloured & MUJI-Style Items, Opens On 25 May

Jurong Point Daiso Store Will Have New Brand Standard Products & A Rebranded Threeppy

Daiso made waves last month when it first introduced a new tiered pricing system. While its everything-at-$2 days might be over, Daiso’s long-standing popularity speaks for itself.

On Wednesday (25 May), the Japanese retail chain will be opening its 28th store in Singapore at Jurong Point.

And this is no ordinary store — it will be Daiso’s flagship concept store with three brands under one roof.

Namely, Daiso, Threeppy, as well as Standard Products, a new minimalist lifestyle brand.

The best part? Both the rebranded Threeppy brand and Standard Products will also be following Daiso’s pricing system. Shoppers can still look forward to getting the best bang for their buck.

First Daiso concept store to open in Singapore

This year marks Daiso’s 50th anniversary and they are celebrating with a brand new flagship store at Jurong Point.

Opening on 25 May, the store boasts an impressive size of 14,981 sq ft — the size of over three basketball courts.

Stepping into the store, you’ll be greeted by row after row of the usual Daiso products.

But unlike typical Daiso stores, you’ll soon notice there are two other brands in the store — Standard Products and Threeppy.

Standard Products is the newest addition to Daiso’s brand, carrying sustainable minimalist style everyday goods.

Threeppy has also been rebranded to feature more feminine-focused styles and designs.

Both brands adopt the same pricing system as Daiso and the company has worked hard to ensure that 70% of their items retail at S$6.21 (300 yen).

With the introduction of this new concept store, Daiso will be offering customers a more diverse selection of products that cater to a wider audience.

The Jurong Point store is only the second Daiso concept store to open globally, with the first being in Tokyo, Japan last month.

Standard Products has minimalistic everyday products

With over 50,000 products in the store, you’ll be spoilt for choice on where to begin. Here’s what you can expect from Standard Products and Threeppy.

Roaming the Standard Products aisles filled with everyday items from bags to kitchenware to home decor, you’ll be reminded of another fan favourite Japanese store Muji. The difference is that the prices here are significantly lower.

Homeowners looking for new additions to their kitchen can head over to the Stylish Versatile Tableware section.

Designed with practicality and simplicity in mind, the crockery is stackable to save storage space.

To give you a better idea of the design thinking process, the space between each item – when stacked properly – is an exact 3cm. It is a seemingly insignificant detail that delivers incredibly satisfying aesthetics.

Standard Products also carries high-quality cutlery to complement their minimalist tableware.

In fact, their knives are manufactured in Japan’s Seki City, Gifu Province, a place known for its remarkable knife-making technology.

Standard Products prides itself on sustainability and it shows. You’ll find items like solar-powered lights on shelves at the store.

They even carry recycled wood chips and shavings that make for great kindling when you get around to organising barbeques with friends and family.

This Standard Products store is the first to open outside of Japan and carries about 1,200 products.

The brand also aims to add 100 new products every month to continually cater to customers.

Threeppy has a new aesthetic pastel look

Over at Threeppy, many will notice the brand now has a fresh pastel look.

Newly rebranded with a feminine style focus, Threeppy products now come in a vast range of soft colours and designs.

Kitchenware like bowls, plates, and teapots come in pink, mint, grey and other colours that are bound to catch a woman’s eye.

The same goes for their toiletries and towels, which are said to get even fluffier with every use.

The brand also has a wide range of lifestyle and fitness products, such as weighted jumping ropes, tote bags, and aroma diffusers.

You can even have fun trying out their beauty accessories like earrings, necklaces, and rings.

There are more than 800 products in the store and they are set to add about 200 more new items every month.

Jurong Point Daiso store opens on 25 May

The opening of the flagship Jurong Point Daiso store coincides with Daiso’s 50th anniversary.

To celebrate this, Daiso is also offering upsized products with greater quantities than usual for the same price, while stocks last.

Jurong Point’s Daiso will also be having a grand opening promotion from 25 to 27 May.

The first 3,000 customers to spend a minimum of S$30 on a single receipt will receive a limited edition Daiso tote bag.

If you’d like to be some of the first to check out Daiso Singapore’s concept store, here’s how to get there:

Address: Jurong Point Shopping Mall, 1 Jurong West Central, #03-37 JP1, Singapore 648886

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Boon Lay

Furnish your home on a budget with Daiso products

The addition of Standard Products and the rebranding of Threeppy certainly welcomes a new era for Daiso.

Even though the brand’s $2 days are over, the brand has evolved and continues to appeal to many Singaporeans with new concepts and products.

What are you looking forward to checking out at the new concept store? Let us know in the comments below.

