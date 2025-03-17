Worker clings for life on dangling gondola as strong winds hit Hong Kong at 110km/h

Worker clings to railing on dangling gondola caught in strong winds

A terrifying ordeal unfolded in Tin Shui Wai, Hong Kong, on Saturday (15 March) afternoon, when a construction worker was left hanging mid-air after his gondola lift was caught in powerful winds.

Dramatic footage circulating online showed the gondola violently swaying several floors above the ground, seemingly weightless against the intense gusts.

A male worker clung desperately to the railing, fighting to maintain his grip as the structure rocked dangerously.

Worker climbs on building to escape dangling gondola

In another clip, the worker appeared to manoeuvre the gondola towards a nearby building before climbing onto the ledge of a residential unit to escape from the precarious lift.

Police said they received multiple reports of a male worker shouting for help from a mid-air gondola from about 3.07pm, South China Morning Post reported.

Firefighters were dispatched and helped the uninjured man indoors.

Gusts up to 110km/h recorded

According to SCMP, the Hong Kong Observatory recorded winds of up to 110km/h at nearby Lau Fau Shan around the same time.

Meanwhile, hail was reported in Tai Po at 3.20pm, reinforcing warnings of intense weather.