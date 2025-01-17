‘She can leave beautifully’: 14-year-old girl in M’sia does late mum’s makeup for wake

Teen daughter does makeup for single mother who died after 3-year cancer battle

A teenage girl in Malaysia has touched hearts by personally doing her late mother’s makeup for the wake.

According to Sin Chew Daily, 35-year-old Chen Ke Er passed away on Wednesday (15 Jan) after a three-year battle with cervical cancer.

A single mother, she had two children with her ex-husband: a 14-year-old daughter, who lived with her, and 13-year-old son, who stayed in Indonesia with his father.

‘I want to do her makeup so she can leave beautifully’

Ms Chen’s wake is being held at her home in Sungai Petani, Kedah ahead of her funeral on Sunday (19 Jan).

Her mother, 55, told local media that it was difficult to find a mortuary makeup artist, so she asked her granddaughter, Lin Cai Xuan, to take on the task.

Cai Xuan agreed, saying: “When I was little, I would secretly use my mum’s makeup because I wanted to be as beautiful as her.”

Now that she’s gone, I want to do her makeup so she can leave beautifully.

She added that her mother had never let her do her makeup before, making this her first — and only — opportunity.

The secondary school student started experimenting with her mum’s cosmetics at just six years old.

Over the years, she taught herself proper techniques through social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu and continued practising in her room.

Completes task without shedding a single tear

Ms Chen’s mother explained that they were told it was important not to let any tears fall on the deceased, as it might cause unease during her journey.

“We explained this taboo to Cai Xuan, and she completed the task perfectly, without shedding a single tear,” she said.

Remembering her late mother, Cai Xuan shared that Ms Chen always worried about her and her grandmother.

Even on her deathbed, Ms Chen reminded Cai Xuan to look after them both.

The teen dreams of becoming a makeup artist and hopes to earn enough to support both herself and her grandmother.

Also read: 100-year-old man in S’pore planned his own funeral ahead of death, did not want to burden his children

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Malaysia Sin Chew Daily on Facebook.