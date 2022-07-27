Daughter Brings Mum Clubbing At Marquee, S’poreans Wish Their Mother Was Just As Cool

Daughter Brings Mum Clubbing At Marquee Till 2.30am

Usually, when we feel like having a fun night out at the club, we only think of jioing our friends for a good time.

But TikTok user @hiriszhang, aka Iris Zhang, recently decided to do something a little different and invited her mum to party with her and her friends at nightclub Marquee.

They had a blast over drinks and, of course, dancing, only returning home at 2.30am that night.

Many netizens left comments gushing over how cool Ms Zhang’s mum is. Someone even dubbed her “Marquee Mommy”.

Daughter brings mum clubbing at Marquee

On Tuesday (26 Jul) night, TikToker Iris Zhang shared a video of her bringing her mum for a night out at Marquee.

In her caption, she shared that her mum was her plus one for the night.

The opening scenes of the clip show Iris and her mum excitedly heading to the Marina Bay Sands nightclub, with the latter dressed comfortably in a black dress and sneakers.

As they were queueing to get in, her mum appeared to meet some of Ms Zhang’s friends as well.

Once they were in, they wasted no time and went straight to get some drinks. Ms Zhang’s mum had no problem blending in, sharing a toast with the youngsters.

As the saying goes, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” — and that’s exactly what the mother-and-daughter duo did, checking out Marquee attractions like The Big Q ferris wheel and the Sunny Slide Up, a three-storey spiralling slide.

Daughter & mum stayed out till 2.30am

The scene at Marquee was electrifying that night. Ms Zhang also shared a clip of her friends dancing to the DJ’s beats.

Besides getting drinks at Marquee, Ms Zhang and her mum also treated themselves to some food.

Her mum, for one, looked to be enjoying her burger under the club’s strobe lights.

They apparently had so much fun that they didn’t leave the club until 2.26am.

Sharing a high five with her mum at the end of the clip, Ms Zhang declared that the night was a success.

In Chinese, her mum said the scene was “exciting and lively”.

As for Ms Zhang, the experience has definitely become an important core memory for her. After all, how many of us can say that we’ve gone clubbing with our parents?

Other TikTokers wish their mum was as cool

In less than a day, Ms Zhang’s TikTok video garnered over 27,000 views, with many remarking that it was such a cute idea to bring her mum to the club.

Some went on to say that they wished their mum was just as cool as hers.

This netizen even hilariously called Ms Zhang’s mother “MARQUEE MOMMY”. Iris gave the term her stamp of approval by replying to the comment with a hashtag.

Hope #Marqueemommy inspires others

We often think of the late teens and early twenties as a rebellious age where children stay out late at nightclubs and refuse to hang out with their parents.

However, Ms Zhang has certainly shown us that having a good time at the club with one’s mum is certainly possible.

Of course, not every parent will appreciate that sort of environment, but we hope that #Marqueemommy will still inspire others to try new and innovative activities with their folks.

Featured image adapted from @hiriszhang on TikTok.